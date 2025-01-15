IRCS ready to share expertise with Sudan: official

TEHRAN –The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) director, Razieh Alishvandi, in a meeting with the Sudanese ambassador to Tehran, Abdulaziz Hassan Saleh Taha, has announced readiness to cooperate, and share knowledge as well as experiences with other Red Crescent societies, including Sudan.

During a meeting held on Friday, January 10, Alishvandi went on to elaborate on the IRCS capabilities, and capacities while associating the society’s achievements to the unwavering dedication of volunteers, whose number has already reached 3 million.

Thanks to its wide range of activities and accomplishments, the IRCS is known as one of the top five out of 191 red crescent societies worldwide, the IRCS website quoted Alishvandi as saying.

Helal (the IRCS) textile company which manufactures relief tents, and the pharmaceutical companies that produce medicinal plants as well as rehabilitation tools including orthoses, prostheses, and artificial organs, using top-notch technologies, were highlighted as other great achievements of the IRCS in providing relief items.

Referring to the establishment of crescent houses in remote, deprived areas, as a part of the society’s effort to expand its services, the official said the main objective of these houses which is run by volunteers is to educate people and enhance community resilience in facing hazards.

Alishvandi went on to say that the IRCS has medical centers in 14 countries that expand the provision of humanitarian aid.

Moreover, management of mass gatherings during Arbaeen and Hajj pilgrimage further demonstrates the IRCS's exceptional expertise, she added.

The IRCS has been always among the first societies to dispatch rescue forces and provide relief services in both national and international hazards, Alishvandi said.

The official further pinpointed the IRCS's ceaseless efforts in providing relief services in countries affected by natural hazards, like Turkey and Syria, as well as those impacted by wars, such as Gaza, and Lebanon through dispatching essential goods like tents, food, medicine, relief teams and specialists, and even transferring wounded individuals to the country for treatment.

The IRCS is also ready to boost cooperation with Red Crescent societies of other countries in the education sector, training human forces, volunteers, and rescue teams.

IRCS signs MOUs with 19 societies over three years

The IRCS has signed memorandums of understanding with red crescent societies of 19 countries over the past three years to expand and enhance cooperation in humanitarian as well as rescue and relief operations.

The IRCS looks forward to boosting cooperation with other societies to promote awareness, resilience, and capabilities of the societies in confrontation with disasters and the provision of relief services.

