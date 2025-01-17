More than 100 people killed in Gaza since truce deal: civil defence

At least 101 Palestinians have been killed and more than 264 injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza since the announcement of the recent ceasefire agreement, according to the enclave’s civil defense.

Eighty-two of the killings came in Gaza City, the rescue agency said. It added that 27 of those killed were children and 31 were women.

An unspecified number of Palestinians were also injured by fire from an Israeli drone in the Jabalia al-Balad area in northern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

The Israeli military has also carried out two raids over the past hour in Gaza City, which has been the target of intense bombardment for several days, with no casualties reported so far.