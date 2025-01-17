Iran football president Taj visits his Turkish counterpart Hacıosmanoğlu

TEHRAN - Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran President Mehdi Taj held a meeting with Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Ethem Hacıosmanoğlu on Thursday.

Taj was accompanied by consul general of Iran in Istanbul Ahmad Mohammadi, board member Mohammadreza Saket, Team Melli head coach Amir Ghalenoei and ex-Iran player Hassan Roshan at Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities.

TFF 1st Deputy President, executive board member responsible for Super League Mecnun Otyakmaz, TFF board member responsible for league 1 Clubs Zafer Bahadır Saraç, TFF General Secretary Abdullah Ayaz, and Turkey senior national team assistant coach Selçuk Şahin also attended the meeting.

During the visit, where developments in international football were discussed, projects that could be implemented in line with the cooperation between the federations of two friendly countries were evaluated.

The meeting ended after mutual gift presentations between Hacıosmanoğlu and Taj.

Photo credit: tff.org