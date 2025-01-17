2nd Iran-Iraq Science Week to be held

TEHRAN –The second Iran-Iraq Science Week is scheduled to be held from January 18 to 20 in the city of Karbala, Iraq.

The event aims to enhance scientific, academic, and technological relations; it will bring together representatives from over 60 of the best universities in the two countries, IRNA reported.

The week will serve as a platform for sharing expertise, showcasing modern sci-tech achievements, and setting the stage for new partnerships in various technical fields.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Iraq, Gholam-Reza Abazari, said the first Iran-Iraq Science Week, which was held in Mashhad, Iran, from October 9 to 12, resulted in signing several memorandums of understanding that led to the expansion of scientific relations and opened up opportunities for more operational cooperation in various fields.

However, the significance of the event is not limited to the exchange of knowledge, it also provides an opportunity to increase communication among scientific elites, develop joint technologies, and strengthen academic infrastructure, Abazari noted.

The official went on to say that Iran-Iraq Science Week is beyond a scientific event; it is a key point in strengthening scientific diplomacy and developing strategic links for a brighter future.

The coordination meeting has already been held with Iranian and Iraqi officials, discussing the details of the programs, and the ways to realize joint scientific, research goals, Abazari added.

Iraq seeks Iran’s expertise

Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has announced Iraq’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks.

Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in technology sectors, the official said, “Regulations have been passed to found technology parks in the country, and we are willing to use Iran’s expertise,” IRNA reported.

“Enhancing cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian universities will boost the scientific capacities of the two countries and help solve their problems,” Al-Aboudi noted.

Highlighting that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq should be on par with political and cultural relations, the Iraqi official said Iraqi universities are making necessary arrangements for holding Iran-Iraq Science Week.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored Iran’s extensive experience in founding technological and knowledge-based companies, saying that Iran is prepared to share its experience in establishing science and technology parks and help Iraq either through providing consultation or investment opportunities.

The official also announced Iranian universities, namely Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to open branches in Iraq.

Referring to the shared interests and commonalities between Iran and Iraq, he said the two countries are interested in developing relations in science and technology, hence existing agreements and memorandums should be implemented.

Referring to the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, which will be held in Karbala, the official said Iranian universities have prepared a roadmap to foster scientific cooperation between the two nations which will be presented at the event.

First Science Week

During the five-day conference, memorandums of understanding were signed to expand scientific and technological relations, implement joint research projects, and develop joint cooperation between the scientific and research centers of the two countries.

The memorandums of understanding included a number of cooperation files, including research opportunities for graduates, joint supervision and development of the post-doctoral path, as well as the exchange of students between universities and mutual fellowship in various specializations, cultural, artistic and sports programs, and joint research projects, in addition to benefiting from laboratory services and logistical equipment at the universities of the two countries,” INA quoted the website of the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as saying.

The memorandums also included scientific cooperation in the field of training, and the exchange of scientific consultations related to curricula and academic courses, while it was agreed to form a committee from both parties to coordinate, follow up, and facilitate implementation procedures.”

