ICC chief: Israel making ‘no effort’ to probe Gaza war crimes allegations

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) says Israel has not properly investigated war crimes allegations brought against it during the war in Gaza.

“The question is have those judges [in Israel], have those prosecutors, have those legal instruments been used to properly scrutinize the allegations that we’ve seen in the occupied Palestinian territories, in the State of Palestine? And I think the answer to that was ‘no’,” Karim Khan said in an interview with the Reuters news agency.

“We’re here as a court of last resort and … as we speak right now, we haven’t seen any real effort by the State of Israel to take action that would meet the established jurisprudence,” he added.

Khan also criticized the US House of Representatives’ vote to sanction the ICC for issuing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, saying it “is a matter that should make all people of conscience be concerned”.

On top of its warrant for Netanyahu, the ICC has also issued warrants for former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.