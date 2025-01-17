Prospects of strategic agreement between Iran and Russia

TEHRAN - In a commentary, the Iran newspaper addressed President Pezeshkian's trip to Russia to sign a 20-year comprehensive partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

It wrote: Pezeshkian and Putin signed a broad strategic partnership agreement in the Kremlin. For Russia, the treaty symbolizes deepening cooperation in key areas such as energy, transport projects, defense, science, and technology. This agreement will be a step towards transforming the relations between Russia and Iran into a full-fledged strategic alliance. Of course, this does not mean the establishment of a formal military-political union like NATO. Now the two countries Iran and Russia are facing a large number of strict sanctions by the United States. Therefore, strengthening the ties between Tehran and Moscow can lead to finding alternative mechanisms to neutralize the sanctions through close interaction. For Iran, this will be a step towards diversifying its relations by promoting cooperation with its allies. And for Russia, it will be a tool to strengthen its position in the Asia region and establish cooperation with the countries of the Middle East.

Kayhan: What a commotion if Los Angeles fire had happened in Iran!

In a note, Kayhan discussed the fire in Los Angeles. It wrote: Suppose the fire in Los Angeles had happened in Iran. In that condition, all the Western media outlets would have republished the photos and images in detail day and night. And, if they had not found an image, they would have used past or fake photos or artificial intelligence for the purpose. Trump has admitted that the fire control rate is zero. Biden has described the burnt city as a war zone and is worried about the looting of people's property, but no American media outlet humiliates the country's officials or accuses them of incompetence and asks them to resign. If it had been here, all the celebrities would have republished the content provided by the Westerners to create the feeling that the government has failed to control the crisis and this failure has resulted from the structural inefficiency of the past 40 years. If this incident happens in Iran, it will be a symbol and sign of structural weakness and inefficiency, but if it happens in America, it will be a natural disaster caused by water, wind, soil, and forest.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Strategic approach with neighbors

In an analysis, Siasat-e-Rooz dealt with Iran's approach toward its neighbors. The paper said: The approach of the neighboring countries to the development of strategic relations and its expansion to the regional sphere can be a component to confront the domination of the West. Certainly, Iran and Russia, as two old neighbors that relatively face common threats and challenges, and share a single goal to confront the domination system and excesses of the West, need comprehensive development of relations based on a codified and long-term strategy. Tehran-Moscow strategic partnership can be a turning point to realize this important goal. Along with bilateral relations, this agreement can be a component for playing a greater role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, which can result in economic openings. This agreement will set new regional and global equations. The Western media are working hard to humiliate and create a negative atmosphere towards this agreement. This is proof of the importance and high capacity of Tehran-Moscow relations and the role of the parties in global equations.

Jam-e-Jam: Iran and Russia on complementary economy

The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the framework of looking to the East and the influential countries of the world, is to expand relations as much as possible to secure the national interests of our country. Both Iran and Russia are under U.S. sanctions, and in this sense, the situation in the countries is similar. Considering the many capacities that the two countries enjoy, we can establish a complementary economy to meet national interests. Russia and the Eurasian economic bloc constitute a very large market, and Iran's private sector, due to its large capacities, can gain good benefits. If Iran takes advantage of the expanding relations between the two countries, it can serve as a source of economic opportunity. The agreement between these two countries will be an incentive for other countries to advance their national development plans independently without relying on the financial relations of the Western world.