Iranian students shine at ICPC 2025

TEHRAN – Young Iranian inventors have won two gold medals and a silver medal at the 7th International Creative Papers Conferences and Olympics (ICPC) 2025.

Hosted by the Korea University Invention Association, the competition was held from January 16 to 17, attracting participants from 13 countries including the U.S., New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China, Mehr news agency reported.

The teams competed against each other in various fields such as mechatronics, artificial intelligence (AI), programming, electronics, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and cognitive sciences, new energies, physics, and astronomy.

Alireza Jafarnejad, and Mehran Rajabi grabbed a gold medal in mechatronics; Moeid Rajabi and Helena Rajabi won a gold medal in AI. Taha Kanani and Mohammad-Hossein Rahmani received a silver medal in chemistry and nanotechnology.

The ICPC is an academic event where researchers from around the world present their innovative research. This conference provides a platform for students and professionals to present creative and outstanding papers, whether they are invention papers, academic papers, or other forms of research.

The main objective of ICPC is to facilitate the exchange and presentation of exceptional papers from leading global scholars who play a pivotal role in science, technology, and the knowledge economy.

ICPC aims to lead the convergence of science, technology, and economic activities with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles by promoting the presentation of creative and independent research and learning papers. This international conference is a significant academic event co-hosted by WIIPA (World Invention Intellectual Property Associations), and various universities and academic societies both domestically and internationally

Additionally, the presented papers will be published and registered in an International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) journal, thereby contributing to the academic achievements of the participants.

Recent achievements

Students of Iran University of Science and Technology managed to win first place in Eurasia Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) Open competition 2024.

The competition was held from November 6 to 9 in Van, Turkey, bringing together 130 teams from eight countries.

The Iranian team comprised Alireza Abbasi, Mobina Lashgari, Alireza Mikaeili, and Shayan Ansarian. They ranked first in innovation and entrepreneurship, for designing ‘infrasight drones’.

Iran grabbed five gold medals and two special awards in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2024, which was held in Indonesia from November 5 to 10.

The competition brought together 1,980 teams from 24 countries competing in eight fields including technical- engineering, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and environment, energy engineering, physics and astronomy, artificial intelligence and technology, social sciences, education, and educational technologies, IRNA reported.

A total of 18 students from Iran attended the 47th WorldSkills Competition, winning 9 medals including a silver medal and medallions for excellence.

The competition was held from September 10 to 15 in Lyon, France. Some 1,500 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions around the world gathered in Lyon to compete in different skills.

Hasan Mohammadi and Hamid-Reza Hamidi won the silver medal, IRIB reported

Iran grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), ranking 9th among 96 countries.

Hosted in Alexandria, Egypt, the event started on September 1 and concluded on September 8, IRNA reported.

Each participating country selected a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation.

The team competed in a two-day competition. Each contestant competed individually to maximize their score by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours.

Iranian students attended the event online and ranked ninth globally.

In a remarkable achievement, Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first in the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) which was held from August 17 to 27 in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

