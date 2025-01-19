Farewell ceremony held for martyred judges in Tehran

TEHRAN - Iran mourns the loss of two prominent judiciary figures, Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, who were tragically martyred in a terrorist attack at their workplace on Saturday.

A farewell ceremony in their honor was held on Sunday at Tehran’s Martyrs' Memorial Hall.

A series of funeral and memorial events have been planned to commemorate their sacrifices. On Monday, January 21, a funeral procession for martyr Ali Razini will commence at 8:00 AM from Ark Mosque to the Supreme Court in Tehran. Later that day, at 2:00 PM, a second procession will be held in Qom, beginning at Imam Hassan Askari (AS) Mosque and concluding at the shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh (SA), where mourners will pay their respects.

As part of the ceremonies, Martyr Razini’s body will be ceremonially circumambulated around the sacred shrine of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh (SA) in Qom.

Memorial services will follow on the same day. The first will take place after the Maghrib and Isha prayers at Qom’s Masjid al-Azam. A second service is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque in Palestine Square, Tehran.