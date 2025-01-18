Leader offers condolences over martyrdom of two prominent judges

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences following the assassination of two veteran Iranian judges in an armed attack at their Tehran office on Saturday.

“I express my deepest condolences on the loss of the noble martyr Hojjatoleslam Haj Sheikh Ali Razini and his courageous colleague, Haj Sheikh Mohammad Moqiseh. May God's mercy be upon them,” the Leader said in a message published Saturday night.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Razini had previously faced an assassination attempt. He said, “Martyr Razini had previously endured the ill intentions of malevolent individuals and suffered for years due to his injuries. His two noble brothers were also martyred before him. May God's mercy and blessings be upon all of them and upon their patient and self-sacrificing families.”