Iranian films to compete in Santa Barbara Film Festival

TEHRAN- Three Iranian documentaries will go on screen at the 40th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which will be held in the U.S. city.

Taqi Amirani’s acclaimed documentary “Coup 53”, “Maydegol” by Sarvnaz Alambeigi and “My Stolen Planet” by Farahnaz Sharifi are among the films competing at the event, running from February 4 to 15.

"Coup 53" tells the compelling story of a documentary focused on the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953. Filmmaker Taghi Amirani, along with editor Walter Murch, uncovers an extraordinary trove of never-before-seen archival materials.

Through a combination of documents and 16mm footage, the film recounts this pivotal event in unprecedented detail, revealing explosive secrets that have remained hidden for 66 years. What begins as a historical documentary about four days in August 1953 evolves into a dynamic investigation that sheds light on the deep-rooted tensions between Iran and the United Kingdom, as well as the USA.

A co-production of Iran, the UK and the U.S., the documentary received the audience award at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films.

A joint production of Iran, Germany, and France, “Maydegol” follows an Afghan teenager in Iran who challenges her conservative family and a hostile environment to pursue her passion for Muay Thai boxing. The film portrays her journey of empowerment and resilience as she strives for freedom in the face of adversity.

A joint production of Iran and Germany, “My Stolen Planet” is about an Iranian woman who is forced to flee into her own world to be free. In the form of Super 8 films and sound recordings, she buys other people’s memories, archives her own, and uses them to create an alternative history of her homeland.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a highly acclaimed eleven-day event held annually in February since 1986 in Santa Barbara, California.

This premier film festival showcases a diverse lineup of over 200 feature films and shorts from around the world, providing a platform for cinematic excellence and global cultural exchange.

Alongside its film screenings, SBIFF features celebrity tributes, insightful industry panels, and educational programs. Its rich history boasts a long list of esteemed honorees, including Cate Blanchett, Guillermo del Toro, and Martin Scorsese, among others.

The festival also places a strong emphasis on promoting diversity in film, with a notable focus on Hispanic filmmakers since 2006. Additionally, the SBIFF "Cinema Society" extends year-round programming at the Riviera Theater in Santa Barbara, offering a constant flow of cinematic delights to the local community.

Photo: A scene from “Coup 53” by Taqi Amirani

SAB/