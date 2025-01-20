Funeral held for two Iranian judges martyred in terrorist attack

TEHRAN – A funeral ceremony was held on Monday to honor the lives and sacrifices of Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh, two senior judges of Iran's Supreme Court who lost their lives during a Saturday armed attack on their Tehran office.

The procession began at the eastern side of the Supreme Court building in downtown Tehran and made its way to the city of Qom.

Martyred judges’ commitment to justice will never be forgotten, Leader says in a message

During the funeral ceremony for the fallen judicial figures, a heartfelt message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was read by Hojjat al-Islam Golpayegani, the Head of the Leader’s Office.

In his message, the Leader expressed deep sorrow and offered his condolences to the bereaved families of the two martyrs, both of whom had played crucial roles in the country’s judiciary system.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the honored families of the martyr, Ali Razini, and his brave colleague, Mohammad Moqiseh, on their tragic martyrdom. We pray for patience and strength for their families in this great loss,” the message read.

“Martyr Razini, who had been previously targeted by hostile forces, had suffered the consequences of repeated assassination attempts, enduring serious injuries for many years. His two beloved brothers had also previously attained martyrdom in the service of the nation.”

“May the mercy and blessings of God be upon these noble martyrs, and may their families be granted patience and resilience in the face of such an immense sacrifice. Their dedication and unwavering commitment to justice and the Islamic Revolution will never be forgotten,” Leader stated.

Chief Justice says enemies’ efforts to sow division, instability in Iran will continue to fail

During the event, the Head of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, extended his condolences to the families of the two martyrs and emphasized the importance of their service.

In his speech, Ejei also condemned the ongoing efforts by Iran's enemies to sow division and instability within the country.

He cautioned against any actions or rhetoric that could provide an advantage to those working to undermine the nation's unity.

"The enemy is relentlessly trying to erode the values that have been the backbone of our revolution, particularly among the youth," he said. He also rejected claims that the Resistance front had been defeated, insisting that those loyal to the revolution were more determined than ever to see the victory of truth.

"Just look at the situation of the Zionist regime and its allies in the region. Before the Al-Aqsa Storm, the Zionists were attempting to cleanse their criminal image and sought normalization with some Arab countries. Now, they are the most despised group in the region and the world. Despite committing genocide in Gaza for 15 months, they failed to achieve their goals," Ejei added.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the critical role of Iran's intelligence and security forces in safeguarding national security. "The enemy is attempting to create insecurity and division, but our brave intelligence and security forces work tirelessly to counter their plots. We must never forget the sacrifices and dedication of these forces," he concluded.

The two martyrs were widely respected for their work in fighting terrorism, espionage, and crimes against national security.