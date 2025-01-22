Three arrested in connection with assassination Supreme Court judges in Tehran

TEHRAN – Authorities in Iran have arrested three suspects in connection with the recent armed attack in Tehran, which claimed the lives of two judiciary judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh.

"Following this heinous act, extensive investigations were immediately launched by security agencies under the Tehran prosecutor's supervision," the judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir stated in a briefing on Wednesday.

The spokesperson revealed that significant progress has been made, with several individuals connected to the attack identified. "Among those arrested, at least three individuals have confirmed ties to specific groups. Investigations into their roles, their connections to the perpetrator, and the support they provided are ongoing. Once investigations are complete, the findings will be shared with the public," he added.

On the weapon recovered from the assailant, the spokesperson noted that it was a non-standard firearm, and investigations into its origin continue. He also mentioned that a suspect was arrested in one of the provinces and is being transferred to Tehran for further questioning.

The judges worked on cases fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

‘Execution process underway for Azerbaijan embassy attacker’

The judiciary also provided an update on the case involving the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The attacker, who has been sentenced to execution, had his case referred to the Supreme Court before being forwarded to Tehran’s Criminal Enforcement Division for execution.

"The enforcement process requires the victim’s family to formally request execution. Once this request is submitted, the case is sent to the relevant authority for final approval of execution. The case is currently in the enforcement stage, and further steps will proceed as soon as the family submits their request," the spokesperson explained.

‘Swiss national that committed suicide in jail photographed military sites’

The judiciary also addressed the controversial death of a Swiss national in Semnan prison, which has drawn international attention.

The spokesperson revealed that the individual entered Iran in October through the Dogharoun border crossing as a tourist in a personal vehicle. He traveled through several provinces before being arrested in a restricted military zone in Semnan. "The detainee, born in Namibia and holding Swiss citizenship, was apprehended for photographing sensitive military sites and alleged collaboration with a hostile state. The Swiss embassy in Tehran was informed immediately after his arrest," he stated.

While in custody, the individual’s needs, including a vegetarian diet, were reportedly met. However, the spokesperson recounted the details of the detainee’s suicide: "On the day of the incident, after breakfast, he turned off the cell’s electricity, and in a spot not covered by cameras, he used a curtain in the restroom to hang himself. Prison staff responded immediately, but despite their efforts, he passed away."

Switzerland has demanded a full investigation into the case. Iranian authorities confirmed that a Swiss embassy delegation and a trusted physician inspected the scene and confirmed the cause of death. The body was transferred to Tehran’s Forensic Medicine Organization before being handed over to Swiss representatives.

The judiciary spokesperson assured that the findings of these investigations would be made public as they develop.