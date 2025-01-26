'No personal motive,' Iranian Parliament probes judges' assassination

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, announced the formation of a committee to investigate the assassination of Supreme Court judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh.

He stated that according to reports presented in the session, the perpetrator's motive was “not personal but linked to the influence of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists.”

On January 18, the Supreme Court of Iran witnessed a shocking tragedy with the assassination of Judges Razini and Moqiseh.

Both judges were well-known for their involvement in critical cases concerning espionage and terrorism.

A funeral was held in the wake of their untimely deaths, attracting hundreds of mourners, including many esteemed officials, who came together to pay tribute to the remarkable legacy of these notable figures in the judiciary.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, sent a heartfelt message to the funeral, expressing profound sorrow and extending his condolences to the grieving families of the two martyrs.

Explaining the joint session between the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Parliament on Sunday, Rezaei stated that the purpose of the meeting was to review the assassination incident of the martyred judges, with representatives from the judiciary and various Iranian security agencies in attendance.

He provided further details, stating, "Information about the attacker was shared during the session, revealing that he was a service staff member who served as a butler, naturally trusted by the judges. They had helped and shown kindness to him multiple times."

Rezaei added that the attacker, a 31-year-old man, acted with complete professionalism, and the weapon used in the attack was a Turkish-made Colt pistol.

He noted that the assailant's background included delinquency and violent behavior, adding that "some of his relatives were members of the MKO."

Rezaei also noted that individuals have been summoned, detained, and interrogated in connection with the incident, and the investigation is ongoing and requires further examination.

"There is a possibility that the attacker was trained," the spokesperson concluded.