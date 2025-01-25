MKO influenced assailant in murder of Supreme Court judges: Iranian senior prosecutor

TEHRAN – In a somber acknowledgment at a memorial service for the recently martyred Iranian judges, Hojatoleslam Jafar Qadiani, Iran's Disciplinary Prosecutor for Judges, revealed that the killer of Judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh was a long-term infiltrator influenced by the terror group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO).

"He was embedded within the Supreme Court for years, and the MKO brainwashed him to commit this murder and then take his own life," Qadiani stated on Saturday.

He argued that this act was designed to suggest the assailant was acting independently out of personal grievance, "while a note left by him clearly shows he was influenced by the terror group."

Nevertheless, he noted, "The MKO will not officially claim responsibility for this."

On January 18, the tragic assassination of Judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moqiseh took place in the Supreme Court of Iran, where they held significant roles in overseeing high-profile cases, particularly those involving espionage and terrorism.

In response to this grave incident, the judiciary announced the arrest of three individuals linked to the assassination.

Additionally, Qadiani condemned the overarching strategy of "Israeli and American thinkers" aimed at creating chaos within Iran to undermine the government's support base, saying, "We must remain vigilant."

He emphasized the resilience of the Iranian people, stating, "Our nation has shown that the enemies' dreams will not come true. The sincerity and the unjustly shed blood of our fighters and martyrs will not allow these dreams to materialize."

the MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials over the past three decades. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to acts of terror carried out by the MKO.