Iran to participate in MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025 exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Attaché office in Bangkok has announced that the Islamic Republic will participate in the MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025 exhibition, which will be held from July 16-18 in the Thai capital.

In a press conference organized by the Islamic Committee of Thailand, the agreement to collaborate on hosting this international Halal exhibition was signed, with the attendance of Mehdi Zare' Bieib, Iran's Cultural Counselor in Thailand, along with representatives from various Halal industries.

In his address, Dr. Ismael Ali, Associate Professor at the Central Islamic Council of Thailand, emphasized that Halal certification extends beyond food to encompass a lifestyle guided by Islamic principles.

According to organizers, the exhibition is designed to elevate Thailand’s position as the hub for Halal products in Asia and aims to connect over 2 billion Muslims globally with the Halal market.

The exhibition will feature more than 500 companies from 10 countries, offering a wide range of Halal-certified products across industries, including food and beverages, fashion, beauty, wellness, health, cosmetics, perfumes, spas, dietary supplements, and tourism at the BITEC Bangna Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event is expected to attract over 15,000 exhibitors, manufacturers, and investors from around the world, reflecting the increasing global demand for Halal products.

Iran’s participation in this event underscores the growing importance of cultural and economic ties between nations in the Halal sector, offering a platform for mutual cooperation and market expansion in Asia and beyond.

A glimpse of Halal tourism

Halal tourism (sometimes called Halal travel or Halal-friendly tourism) is a subcategory of tourism that is geared towards Muslim families who abide by the rules of Islam.

The hotels in such destinations do not serve alcohol, have separate swimming pools and spa facilities for men and women, serve only Halal foods, and have prayer facilities in-room and in a common hall.

The Halal tourism industry also provides flights where no alcohol or pork products are served, prayer timings are announced, and religious programs are broadcast as part of entertainment offered on board.

Many international hotels in that category do serve Halal food that is slaughtered in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Sharia and is free of any substances forbidden by Islam such as pork and alcohol. Some hotels have employed people from the Muslim world to provide translation services and other assistance that may be needed by tourists from Muslim countries.

AM