Simurgh Nameh: new digital platform launched to help promote Iran’s cultural heritage

TEHRAN - Simurgh Nameh, a newly developed online platform, is set to be a brief reference for researchers and enthusiasts of the Iranian arts and culture.

The Tehran-based platform is named after the mythical Simurgh, a benevolent, giant bird in Persian mythology, symbolizing the idea of unity and transcendence. Much like the Simurgh, which is believed to carry immense power and wisdom, Simurgh Nameh aspires to bring together the fragmented pieces of Iran’s rich cultural history and reconnect them through an interconnected web of knowledge.

According to its website, the platform’s mission is to gather and present the scattered cultural and artistic works of Greater Iran. Its offerings span museums, libraries, and private collections worldwide being represented in a unified digital archive. It aims to provide researchers, art enthusiasts, and the wider public with access to these invaluable artifacts in a comprehensive and organized virtual space.

AM