Claim that Israel was about to attack Iran

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the claim by Saudi Al-Arabiya TV that Israel had decided to attack Iran following developments in the West Asia region.

It wrote: The Saudi Al-Arabiya network quoted a European diplomat as saying that Israel had decided to attack after the recent developments in the Middle East. The difficult situation and military threats of the United States and European countries have increased simultaneously with the beginning of the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States. Several European countries are in talks with the new Trump administration to see if there is still an opportunity to use diplomacy or other means to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The activity of European diplomats on this matter has increased due to their concerns that the Trump administration will be much more aggressive with the Islamic Republic of Iran. On the other hand, most of the positions by Israeli officials are based on the idea that Iran's nuclear sites are now defenseless. The Trump administration is considering whether to get directly involved or give Israel the green light.

Shargh: Political circumstances changed Araghchi's trip to New York

Shargh talked with Ali Bigdeli, an expert on political issues, about the absence of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the UN Security Council. He said: The implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been the main reason for the cancellation of Araghchi's trip to New York. The official inauguration of Trump as president which coincided with the meeting of the Security Council was also important in the cancellation of the trip by the foreign minister. One of the most important foreign policy issues is related to the Tehran-Washington ties in Trump's second administration, therefore this issue probably led to the cancellation of the trip by the foreign minister. After the Gaza ceasefire, the agenda of the regional and extra-regional countries in the Security Council is to examine the future of the Gaza Strip and how to manage the region. They seek to weaken the position of Hamas and other allied groups in managing Gaza. Therefore, it probably created a condition that led to the cancellation of Araghchi's trip.

Iran: Biden’s wrong Iran policy

In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed Joe Biden's mistakes regarding Iran and said: At the end of the four years of Biden's government, we were facing a government that made several mistakes regarding Iran. He ignored that the presence of multiple powers gives actors more options to increase their bargaining power or resist U.S. pressure. As Iran has shown and made it clear, it can count on what its Eurasian and Eastern allies, including Russia and China, provide in this difficult path. Perhaps no one has raised this failure better than American political scientist Stephen Walt about Biden and Iran. According to him, one of the disasters of Biden's foreign policy is the Middle East, where the dreams of every president are eroded. Biden's fundamental mistake was to abandon his campaign promises and go on with the wrong policies he inherited from Trump. As he said, he did not rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Legitimizing terror

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to moves by hostile media to present the assassination of two Iranian judges in Tehran as something normal. It wrote: From the very beginning that news of the assassination of two Iranian judges was published, Western countries and hostile media outlets started exaggerating the economic problems in Iran and claimed that there is no individual and political freedoms in Iran. In this way, they tried to legitimize terror and introduce it as a kind of civil disobedience. Through this approach, the media seek to present terror not as a criminal matter, but as a normal and legitimate thing in Islamic and West Asian countries, including Iran. The goal of these movements is to make society indifferent to such crimes to prepare the ground for wider movements of terrorists. The important thing is that these media outlets have narrated their reports and analyses from the mouths of experts to avoid responsibility for accusations and the spread of lies. It should be kept in mind that today's media terrorism is one of the main pillars of the domination system. Dealing with terrorism is an important principle in ensuring national security and stability and maintaining the mental peace of the society.