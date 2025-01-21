Top Iranian security source denies alleged drone deal with PKK, says Turkish report fabricated

TEHRAN – An Iranian security source has denied claims circulating in Turkish media regarding a supposed secret meeting between Iranian officials and members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group, labeling the report as entirely fabricated.

The source, speaking to the Tehran Times, dismissed the allegations as baseless and a deliberate attempt to sow discord and propagate false narratives.

Several Turkish media outlets, including Yeni Safak, alleged Iranian officials met with PKK representatives in an Iraqi market, where the latter requested 2,000 kamikaze drones. Some outlets further claimed IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani was present. These same reports asserted that Iran agreed to supply 1,500 drones for delivery to northern Iraq, but the shipment was canceled due to Turkish surveillance. Turkish media also claimed that Iran is now seeking alternative methods for delivery.

PKK militants regularly clash with Turkish forces in the Kurdish-dominated southeast of Turkey attached to northern Iraq.

"These claims are pure fantasy," the security source stated. "There was no such meeting, no such agreement, and no such attempt to deliver any drones."

The source further suggested the media report may be part of a deliberate misinformation campaign by Israel aimed at undermining Iran's relationship with its neighbors and creating tensions in the region.

"We urge media outlets to exercise greater caution and to verify the information before disseminating it. Sensationalist and unfounded reporting only serves to harm regional stability and fuel unnecessary tensions,” the source added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan seemed to have bought into the misinformation during a meeting earlier this month. When questioned about the report, Fidan told domestic and international media representatives, “Iran should refrain from supporting armed groups that are hostile to other nations, just as Turkey abstains from supporting armed groups that act against other countries."

