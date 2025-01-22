Kashan congress discussing Persian architecture over five decades

TEHRAN – The ancient city of Kashan is hosting an architecture congress dedicated to the evolution and essence of contemporary Persian architecture and art over the past five decades.

The three-day event titled “From History to Destiny” with sessions running from 2:00 PM to 9:00 each day, will end on Friday.

Understanding and Action; Interpretation of Identity; and Modernity and Revival have been selected as the themes for the first to the third day of the congress, respectively.

Among the notable speakers of the congress are Mohammadreza Ha’eri, Mohammad Beheshti, Hossein Mahlouji, Seyfollah Aminian, Akbar Helli, Akbar Taqizadeh, Soraya Birashk, Amir-Masoud Anushfar, Saeed Abrishami-Rad, Alireza Abdollazadeh, Saeed Bahrami, and Azam al-Sadat Razavizadeh, ISNA reported.

The congress is also aimed to discuss the architectural identity of Kashan, providing a platform for interaction between professionals and enthusiasts. With a critical and contemporary approach, the event will explore the modernity, architecture techniques, and the potential revitalization of Kashan’s architectural heritage, the organizers said.

Kashan is situated on a route that connects Tehran to the giant destinations of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd. Moreover, the ancient town is a gateway to many sights, stories, and surrounding attractive villages to discover. Amongst the highlights are the lavishly decorated houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi. Apart from cultural sites such as a domed bazaar, where travelers can find loads of Kashani traditions and souvenirs, they may escape the city for the UNESCO-registered Fin Garden, which is believed to be the epitome of Eden.

AM