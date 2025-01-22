Israel and Google: Partners in the first AI-enabled genocide

TEHRAN- Fresh revelations have blown the lid off the deep involvement of US technology giants in aiding and abetting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The Washington Post implied on Wednesday that the first instance of genocide enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) unfolded in Gaza with the collaboration of Google and Israel.

The US media outlet disclosed that Google employees have worked to provide the Israeli military with access to the firm’s latest artificial intelligence technology from the early weeks of the regime’s war on Gaza.

According to documents obtained by the Post, a Google employee had warned that if the company didn’t quickly provide Israel’s war ministry with more access to its AI technology, the regime would turn instead to its rival Amazon. Both Google and Amazon work with Israel under the Nimbus contract.

Google and Amazon signed a joint multibillion-dollar contract with Israel in 2021.

Known as Project Nimbus, the contract was aimed at providing cloud computing infrastructure, AI and other technology services to the Israeli government and its military.

The Washington Post: Google fulfilled requests from Israel’s military for more access to AI tools, as it sought to compete with Amazon despite growing anger over the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza In early 2024, director general of the Israeli government’s National Cyber Directorate said the Nimbus contract directly aided Israel’s combat applications.

“Thanks to the Nimbus public cloud, phenomenal things are happening during the fighting, these things play a significant part in the victory — I will not elaborate,” Gaby Portnoy said, according to Israeli media.

A senior Israeli military official told The Washington Post in summer 2024 that the regime had invested heavily in new cloud technologies, hardware and other back-end computing systems, often in partnership with American companies.

Citing the official, the US media outlet said the Israeli military also tested technology from multiple companies as it explored potential applications for generative AI, the technology behind the recent flourishing of chatbots and other AI tools.

Project Nimbus has drawn the ire of Google and Amazon employees. In April last year, they staged large protests calling on the companies to cancel the contract, citing Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

Google has AI policies that pledge the company will not apply the technology to uses that harm people. But its collaboration with Israel has enabled the regime to commit the first AI-powered genocide in Gaza.

Previously, Meta which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services has been accused of pro-Israel bias in the course of the Gaza war.

The American-based tech firm has been under fire for removing the posts pertaining to solidarity with Palestinians in the face of Israel’s brutalities.

Not only has the United States provided unwavering military support for Israel in its war on Gaza, but also its big technology giants have enabled the regime’s genocide.

The Gaza war appears to be over after a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Sunday. Israel killed more than 47,000 Palestinians in the conflict which started in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who had been described as “Genocide Joe” for his complicity in Israel’s atrocities, handed over the keys to the White House to Donald Trump.

From now on, these keys will play a key role in facilitating Israel's access to US technology and fueling its killing machine.