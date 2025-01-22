Claim of a weakened Iran an illusion

TEHRAN – Claims of Iran's national and regional weakening are an illusion that time will disprove, said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of private-sector manufacturers and economic figures on Wednesday.

“Just as Saddam Hussein, under the illusion of Iran's weakness, launched an invasion against the country, and Reagan, with the same delusional belief, provided him with significant support, they and countless other deluded individuals all met their demise, while the Islamic Republic has grown stronger day by day. By God's grace, this experience will be repeated,” the Leader declared.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei characterized the ceasefire and victory in Gaza as a compelling affirmation of a prediction that the Resistance is alive and enduring. In this context, he remarked that the unfolding events before the world’s eyes are akin to a myth. “A massive military force like the United States, indifferent to humanitarian values, supplies bunker-busting bombs to the oppressive and bloodthirsty Zionist, which then ruthlessly and mercilessly bombs 15,000 children in their homes and hospitals, yet fails to achieve its goals.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that if it weren't for American support, the Zionist regime would have been brought to its knees within the first few weeks of its attack on Gaza. “For over a year, the Zionist regime committed every crime it could. It bombed homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches in a small piece of land like Gaza. However, ultimately, it not only failed to achieve its goal set by its wretched, disgraced leader – that is, the destruction of Hamas and the governance of Gaza without the Resistance – but it was also compelled to sit at the negotiation table with Hamas and accept its terms for a ceasefire,” he stated.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution referred to the vitality and victory of the Resistance in Gaza as an example of the realization of the divine tradition of victory through resistance. “Wherever resistance is exhibited by the good servants of God, victory is certain,” he asserted.

Ayatollah Khamenei, in another part of his speech, emphasized the importance of participating in organizations such as BRICS. Underlining the necessity of efforts by the country’s diplomats to maximize the benefits of this great opportunity, he said, “The BRICS financial system, which enables financial exchanges using the currencies of member states, is a significant capacity.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said it is essential to eliminate the dollar from trade exchanges as much as possible. “This effort, which the honorable president is also pursuing, is a significant and important job and a very decisive and critical move in the economic battle,” he said. “The Central Bank must pave the way for the use of other currencies. Of course, this action will cause certain reactions, but it will strengthen the country’s hand.”

Referring to his Tuesday visit to the “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition, which showcased the achievements and capabilities of the private sector, he said the exhibition shows only a small portion of the country’s realities.

Yet at the same time, Ayatollah Khamenei went on, “It reveals that the private sector, despite pressures, sanctions, and threats, has reached an acceptable level of progress and the country’s movement is forward. We must appreciate this great divine blessing.”

The Leader also described the reports from economic figures, particularly in light of the enemies’ efforts to create an atmosphere of despair and hopelessness, as a source of vitality and progress. He said, “Unfortunately, due to shortcomings in the media sphere, young people, university students, and other segments of society are unaware of such good news and the achievements made. The relevant authorities must plan and execute a significant media initiative in this regard.”

The Leader of the Revolution pointed out that he has had five meetings with economic figures in recent years, saying, “In 2019, at the height of sanctions and intensified threats, I called producers and entrepreneurs the commanders on the front line of the economic war and called for production growth.”

He went on to say that the subsequent meetings in later years demonstrated that the private sector is advancing in strength and creativity. “This year, too, it became evident that active economic figures, with their field experience, are seeking to expand production and increase investment,” he stated. Ayatollah Khamenei noted that visits by the heads of the three branches of government and other officials to the “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition are beneficial and necessary, saying, “Last year, after visiting the exhibition, Martyr Raisi became very pleased and hopeful.”