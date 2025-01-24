President allocates over $1.7b to Khuzestan’s infrastructure projects

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian, accompanied by several cabinet members, paid a two-day visit to Khuzestan Province to address pressing issues and oversee key development initiatives. The trip resulted in significant decisions aimed at revitalizing the province’s economy and infrastructure.

The visit culminated in the approval of 56 projects with a total budget allocation of 890 trillion rials (approximately $1.78 billion). These projects aim to enhance infrastructure, stimulate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian toured the comprehensive wastewater management project in Ahvaz and the eastern bank of the Karun River. He stressed the importance of leveraging the Karun River's potential for tourism, cultural, and sports activities, highlighting its strategic value in promoting regional economic growth.

He also met with local intellectuals and specialists, during which the president underscored the government’s commitment to harnessing the scientific and technical expertise of the province's residents for sustainable development. He assured attendees that resolving Khuzestan's challenges remains a priority for his administration.

President Pezeshkian announced that various government ministers would undertake separate visits to Khuzestan to address specific challenges and implement effective solutions. This initiative reflects the administration’s dedication to the province's comprehensive development and prosperity.

The president reiterated the government’s focus on addressing Khuzestan’s critical issues, including water management, infrastructure, and industrial development. He emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts between the government and local stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of the approved projects.

President Pezeshkian's visit to Khuzestan highlights his administration’s proactive approach to addressing the province’s economic and social challenges. The approved projects and substantial financial commitment signify a decisive step toward regional development, fostering optimism for the future of Khuzestan.

The allocation of 89 trillion tomans, coupled with the targeted interventions by government officials, positions Khuzestan as a focal point for Iran’s national development strategy. As implementation begins, the province is expected to witness a transformative impact on its infrastructure, economy, and overall quality of life.

EF/MA