Esteghlal part company with two players

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team parted company with their Argentine forward Gustavo Blanco Leschuk and defender Saman Fallah.

Blanco, 33, joined the Iranian team last year but failed to meet the expectations.

The Argentine has been reportedly linked with a move to Foolad.

Furthermore, defender Fallah has joined Malavan on loan for the rest of the season.

Esteghlal, headed by Pitso Mosimane, are11th in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL)’s 16-team table.