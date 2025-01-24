Iranian short animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress” receives nomination at Oscars 2025

TEHRAN-The Iranian short animated movie “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” co-directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani received a nomination for the Best Animated Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the Oscars 2025, where the Iranian flick will compete with four other short animations including the Belgian-French-Dutch short “Beautiful Men,” “Magic Candies” from Japan, Dutch animation “Wander to Wonder,” and “Yuck!” from France.

A 2023 production of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (known as Kanoon), the animated movie has participated in many international festivals and grabbed several awards, ISNA reported.

The 20-minute animation, “In the Shadow of the Cypress” depicts a former captain suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who lives with his daughter in a humble house located by the sea. Together, they live isolated from the world and must confront the challenges of their situation. One morning, their lives change forever when an unforeseen event occurs.

Their tough and secluded life is pulled out of its isolation by the unexpected arrival of a stranded whale. As his daughter refuses to give up on the animal, the captain will face his own demons in this poignant universal story about resilience.

According to the directors, the film is, in a way, a homage to the veterans of the Iran-Iraq war, particularly those still suffering from PTSD.

The 97th edition of the Academy Awards, where the winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony, will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

