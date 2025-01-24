Three tourism projects inaugurated during minister’s visit to Khuzestan

TEHRAN - Three tourism-related projects were inaugurated in Khuzestan during a visit by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri to the southwestern province.

The projects included two hotels, located in the cities of Ahvaz and Izeh, and the second phase of a tourism complex in Dezful. According to Mohammad Jourvand, the director-general of Khuzestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, these facilities will collectively offer 86 rooms, 190 beds, an indoor recreational center, a restaurant, and a cinema complex, significantly enhancing the region’s capacity to host tourists,

In addition to these inaugurations, Jourvand announced a new agreement with the Iran Tourism Development Corporation to complete three more tourism facilities in the province. These projects include the Garab hydrotherapy complex, the Golgir hydrotherapy center, and the Balut tourism complex, the official said.

On Wednesday, after the minister arrived in Khuzestan, he also visited the UNESCO-registered ancient city of Susa and the UNESCO-listed

Tchogha Zanbil, a magnificent ruined ziggurat near Susa. At a local meeting, Salehi-Amiri described Susa as “the land of mysteries and wonders.” He noted that Susa is not merely an Iranian treasure but a heritage site belonging to all humanity.

“Susa has, for thousands of years, been a symbol of unity in its long history,” he stated. The minister highlighted Susa’s historical and cultural importance, calling it a cornerstone of Iranian identity and civilization. “Susa is more than just a city; it is a part of who we are. Every excavation in this area reveals a new mystery, reaffirming its title as the land of secrets,” Salehi-Amiri said.

Khuzestan province, situated in southwest Iran, is home to many cultural, historical and natural attractions. Its diverse landscapes, from lush plains to rugged mountains, offer a myriad of experiences for travelers.

The province is renowned for its ancient heritage, with sites like Tchogha Zanbil, an ancient Elamite complex dating back to 1250 BC and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, a UNESCO World Heritage site showcasing innovative water management techniques from the 5th century BC, to name a few.

