Ismail Kartal named Persepolis coach
January 24, 2025 - 23:10
TEHRAN – Turkish coach Ismail Kartal was appointed as new head coach of Persepolis football club.
The 63-year-old trained took charge of the Iranian giants on an 18-month deal.
Kartal previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014/15 and 2021/22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.
He replaces Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, who left Persepolis in December following poor results.
Defending champions Persepolis sit fourth in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), five points behind leaders Tractor.
Persepolis are scheduled to face Tractor on Sunday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.
