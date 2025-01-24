Ismail Kartal named Persepolis coach

TEHRAN – Turkish coach Ismail Kartal was appointed as new head coach of Persepolis football club.

The 63-year-old trained took charge of the Iranian giants on an 18-month deal.

Kartal previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014/15 and 2021/22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

He replaces Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, who left Persepolis in December following poor results.

Defending champions Persepolis sit fourth in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), five points behind leaders Tractor.

Persepolis are scheduled to face Tractor on Sunday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.