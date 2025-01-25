Ismail Kartal optimistic about future of Persepolis

TEHRAN – Newly-appointed head coach of Persepolis expressed his hope for winning title with the team.

The 63-year-old coach was named Persepolis on Friday and traveled to Tehran Saturday morning.

Kartal has penned am 18-month deal with Persepolis.

He replaces Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido for the remainder of the season.

“The Persepolis management has been in contact with me for a while. I conducted a thorough investigation and found out that Persepolis are one of the most prominent clubs in Iran. The team have a large fan base, with 40,000 to 50,000 spectators attending each match. They are currently in fourth place in the Iranian league and also compete in the AFC Champions League Elite,” Kartal told the reports.

“The Persepolis management showed serious interest. Other clubs, both from Turkey and abroad, had also made offers but I decided to work with Persepolis. They have very eager, energetic, and enthusiastic supporters. Perhaps we can achieve a great season by winning the league and the domestic cup and I am optimistic about years to come. We know we need to work hard to attain these goals. For me, joining Persepolis is a special and positive opportunity, and I hope my performance will pave the way for other Turkish coaches as well,” the Turkish coach added.

Kartal further discussed the recruitment of foreign players, saying: "There are players I want to bring from Turkey to Iran. Our negotiations are ongoing. There are a few players I am familiar with them, but we have to consider the transfer window first.”

“I spoke with Mustafa Denizli and Ertugrul Saglam and received valuable insights, which helped me decide to accept Persepolis's offer,” he concluded.

Ismail Kartal will earn $2.2 million from Persepolis under his 1.5-year contract. Last season, he achieved 99 points with Fenerbahçe, the highest points in a single season in the club's history, but the team fell short of winning the championship.