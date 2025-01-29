I want to win title with Persepolis: Ismail Kartal

TEHRAN - Ismail Kartal, the newly appointed head coach of Persepolis, has expressed his ambition to secure the league title with the team.

He was named as Persepolis coach last week on an 18-month deal.

The 63-year-old coach previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014/15 and 2021/22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

“I conducted extensive research before joining Persepolis. This team have incredibly passionate fans, and I understand it boasts nearly forty million supporters. Upon learning that Persepolis are a well-established club in Iran, I decided to come to Tehran to take charge. The club have ambitious goals, which is why I wanted us to embark on this journey together,” Kartal said in the press conference on Wednesday.

“I will implement an attacking style of play, as my philosophy revolves around offensive football, and we aim to win every match. Last year, with Fenerbahce in the Europa League, we were eliminated in the quarter-finals via penalties, but we set records for goals and points. Now, having parted ways with Fenerbahce, I am committed to utilizing all my experiences to achieve success with Persepolis,” he added.

“We are open to any factors that can assist us. Persepolis are a great team, and we must accomplish significant achievements. We need to work harder and develop better solutions. I love creativity and incorporate it into my football approach. I am here to do everything in my power, not just for Persepolis but for Iranian football as well. Since my arrival in Iran, I have received warm welcomes, and I thank the Persepolis fans. I have witnessed positive developments and want them to know that I will do my utmost for the success of Persepolis,” Kartal stated.

“I have worked with great coaches, including Joachim Löw, the former head coach of the German national team. We are close friends, and I have invited him to Iran; he will definitely come. Another mentor is Guss Hiddink, who has coached the Dutch national team and Barcelona. He is like a father to me, and I spent months learning from him. I also worked with Carlos Alberto Parreira, who has won the World Cup twice with Brazil.

“I came to Iran to win trophies, and we must aim to become champions, but this cannot be achieved alone. The club and Reza Darvish (General Manager) must support the team, and we need backing from the fans and the media. Players must have faith in us for us to succeed through teamwork. Persepolis supporters are passionate and back the team from start to finish. We strive to bring joy to the fans, and they will appreciate the style of play we adopt.

“There is a significant focus on football in Iran, and the people are enthusiastic about it. As the new head coach of Persepolis, I am committed to fostering a strong relationship with the players, ensuring clear communication, and specifying expectations,” Kartal concluded.