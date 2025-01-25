Over 70 women in charge of key positions

TEHRAN – More than 70 women are acting as vice president, minister, spokesperson, and other key positions in the government.

Constituting half of the human resources of the country, women play a key role in sustainable development, Fakhrossadat Fatemi, an official with the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, said.

She made the remarks in an address to the 48th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), in Geneva on Friday.

Reducing the gender gap in education to 3 percent, increasing the share of women in the student population to more than 52 percent, and increasing the presence of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are among the important achievements of Iran, she highlighted.