Fake consular agents targeting Iranians in U.S., Canada, Iran warns

TEHRAN – The Iranian Interests Section in Washington D.C. and the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran are the official authorities responsible for consular services, an official announcement from Iran confirmed.

The statement comes in response to reports suggesting that certain individuals or groups are falsely presenting themselves as representatives of the Iranian government, claiming to offer consular services for Iranian residents and students in the U.S. and Canada. These individuals have been using advertisements, particularly in cyberspace, to exploit unsuspecting citizens and profit from their services.

The announcement clarified that the Iranian Interests Section in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran are the sole authorities handling consular affairs, and that no third-party representatives or agents are authorized to do so on their behalf.

Iran urged its citizens in both countries to only use the official channels, specifically the Iranian Interests Section in Washington D.C. for consular matters, and to send all documents directly to this office by mail.