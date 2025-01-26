HPV vaccination to be implemented nationwide

TEHRAN -The health ministry is planning to include the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in the country’s immunization program to prevent the prevalence of cervical cancer and genital warts infection, an official with the health ministry has said.

“Genital warts are not common in the country, so the vaccination mainly focuses on the prevention of the infection,” IRNA quoted Alireza Raeisi as saying.

HPV vaccine, the same as the influenza vaccine, will be recommended for those at higher risk of getting the disease, the official noted.

In December 2024, vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease; the vaccine has already been introduced in 140 countries.

In the Eastern Mediterranean region, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Libya, Qatar, and the U.A.E have already started the national implementation of the HPV vaccination for the target population.

The official went on to say that a bivalent HPV vaccine targeting subtypes 16 and 18 associated with many cancers cervical cancers has already been produced in the country. However, the vaccine is not effective enough against types 6 and 11, which are responsible for genital warts.

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally with around 660 000 new cases and around 350,000 deaths in 2022.

The highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality are in low- and middle-income countries.

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Women living with HIV are 6 times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV.

Prophylactic vaccination against HPV and screening and treatment of pre-cancer lesions are effective strategies to prevent cervical cancer and are very cost-effective.

Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly.

Iranian-made HPV vaccine

In January, an Iranian knowledge-based company announced readiness to meet the needs of regional countries as well as North Africa for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The product has been manufactured at a much lower price, 75 percent cheaper, compared to foreign samples.

Producing the HPV vaccine needs one of the most complicated technologies in the world, and Iran has been able to produce the vaccine domestically.

Passing quality control tests and pre-clinical trials, the clinical trial of the HPV vaccine started in 2019 on healthy volunteers.

Once the vaccine proved its safety and effectiveness in increasing the antibody titer, it obtained the Food and Drug Organization’s approval to enter the market in 2020.

