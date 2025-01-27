Egypt, Jordan firmly reject any attempt to move Palestinians out of their land

Egypt and Jordan firmly on Sunday rejected any attempt to move Palestinians out of their land, whether temporarily or in the long term.

The responses by the two countries came immediately after US President Donald Trump suggested Egypt and Jordan should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

Egyptian foreign ministry expressed Cairo’s “continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land”.

The ministry “rejected any infringement on those inalienable rights, whether by settlement or annexation of land, or by the depopulation of that land of its people through displacement, or encouraged transfer or the uprooting of Palestinians from their land, whether temporarily or long-term,” France 24 reported.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman’s rejection of any displacement of Palestinians is “firm and unwavering”.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas also condemned “any projects” to relocate the people of Gaza outside the territory.

Without naming the US leader, Abbas “expressed strong rejection and condemnation of any projects aimed at displacing our people from the Gaza Strip”, a statement from his office said, adding that the Palestinian people “will not abandon their land and holy sites”.