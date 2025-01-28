Any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would lead to ‘disaster’ for region: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning about the potential fallout from any Israeli or American military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing such an attack as a “very bad disaster” for the entire West Asia.

In an interview with Sky News in the Iranian capital, Araghchi emphasized that any assault on Iran's nuclear sites would be met with an immediate and decisive response from Tehran.

“But I don’t think they will do that crazy thing,” he added, stressing that it would lead to a catastrophic scenario for the region. He underscored the seriousness of the threat, stating that the consequences would affect not only Iran but the entire West Asia.

Iran’s nuclear program has long been a point of contention on the international stage. In 2015, Iran sought to demonstrate the peaceful intent of its nuclear ambitions by entering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with six world powers.

However, the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, along with the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, left the future of the agreement in doubt. Since then, Iran has gradually rolled back its commitments under the JCPOA, accusing other signatories of failing to honor their obligations.

Despite the tumultuous history, Trump has recently suggested the possibility of negotiating a new deal with Iran, calling it "nice." In response, Araghchi stated that while Iran is open to listening to Trump's proposals, it would take much more than just words to rebuild trust and begin negotiations for a new agreement.

“The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time,” he said, highlighting that the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 deal has significantly impacted Iran’s willingness to negotiate. He noted that the U.S. has yet to take concrete actions to regain Iran’s confidence, with “nice” words falling short of meaningful diplomacy.

Araghchi also took the opportunity to mock a proposal from Trump regarding the displacement of Palestinians. Trump had suggested that Palestinians could be moved to Egypt and Jordan as part of a broader strategy for resolving the Gaza conflict. Araghchi countered with a sarcastic proposal, suggesting that instead of expelling Palestinians, Israel should be relocated to Greenland—an ironic reference to Trump’s previous interest in acquiring the Danish territory. “My suggestion is something else,” Araghchi quipped. “Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone.”

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has caused widespread destruction and loss of life, has left nearly all of the 2.4 million residents displaced. Since Israel’s deadly military campaign against Gaza began on October 7, 2023, over 47,000 Palestinians—mainly women and children—have lost their lives. In light of Israel’s failure to achieve its wartime objectives, including the release of captives and the complete displacement of Gaza’s population to neighboring Egypt, Israel accepted a ceasefire earlier this month.

Araghchi also spoke about the resilience of Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance movements, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, in the face of Israeli aggression. He noted that while both groups had been significantly impacted by Israeli military actions, they continue to rebuild and maintain their ideological commitment. "This is a school of thought, an idea, a cause, an ideal that will always be there,” he stated.