Tehran hosting international automobile exhibition

TEHRAN – The sixth Iranian International Exhibition of Automobile and Related Industries (Tehran Auto Show 2024) kicked ff in Tehran on Monday, January 29, IRNA reported.

Featuring 44 domestic and international companies, the event will run for five days at the Shahr-e-Aftab International Exhibition Center.

The exhibition showcases the latest innovations and advancements in the automotive industry across a 20,000-square-meter area. It includes 32 domestic companies and 12 foreign participants from countries such as China, South Korea, France, Germany, and other European nations.

The event highlights the active presence of vehicle importers and assembly manufacturers, with unveilings of imported and assembled vehicles among its key attractions.

Visitors can explore a wide range of models, brands, and categories, including heavy vehicles and trucks. On the sidelines, specialized sessions with automotive experts and industry stakeholders are scheduled to further enrich the exhibition experience.

