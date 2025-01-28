Mostafa Toghani winner of Pahlevani Wrestling Championship

TEHRAN – Mostafa Toghani defended his title as champion of Iran’s Pahlevani Wrestling Championship.

He defeated Ahmad Mirzapour in the +100kg weight class to win the title.

Pahlevan of Iran is an annual Pahlevani Wrestling competition held in Iran, in which athletes from across the country participate to achieve the title.

Though the competition has ancient roots, its modern form has been held since 1944.

Winner of this title is called Pahlevan and wears the special Bazouband (Armband).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) registered Pahlevani and Zourkhaneh rituals in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014.