Qasemabad: a village woven with tradition and color

TEHRAN – Situated in the rural district of Rudsar county in Gilan province, south of the Caspian Sea, Qasemabad is a village synonymous with lush nature and craftsmanship. For centuries, it has been celebrated for its unique tradition of weaving Chador Shab, a vibrant, geometrically patterned fabric that represents both artistic heritage and daily life in northern Iran.

Chador Shab, also called Chorshab or Lavan, is a fabric traditionally handwoven by women using a manual loom known locally as Pachal. Crafted from cotton, silk, or wool, this fabric has been a staple in the region for many centuries.

Historically, women tied the colorful Chador Shab around their waists while working in rice fields. Today, its uses have expanded to include tablecloths, curtains, bed linens, and even modern fashion elements, showcasing the adaptability of this timeless art.

The patterns woven into Chador Shabs are often inspired by nature and imagination. Among the most popular designs are Shaneh-Gol, Qali-Gol, Sarv-Gol, Chehel-Cheragh, Parand, and Booteh-Charkh, all created without pre-drawn patterns. These motifs add a distinctive touch to each piece, making every Chador Shab unique.

A hub of craftsmanship

More than 600 women in Qasemabad are actively engaged in Chador Shab weaving, making it a cornerstone of the village’s economy and cultural identity. The craft is deeply intertwined with the villagers' way of life, especially during non-agricultural seasons like autumn and winter, when weaving becomes a primary activity.

Handwoven strips, typically 30 centimeters wide, are stitched together to form larger pieces approximately two meters long. While modern variations are made with cotton or wool, the most prized Chador Shabs are woven from some sort of silk, often reserved for special occasions or bridal trousseaus.

Global recognition

Qasemabad’s commitment to preserving and promoting this craft has earned it both national and international recognition. In 2018, it was designated as Iran's national village of Chador Shab weaving. The following year, after a thorough evaluation by the World Crafts Council, Qasemabad was inscribed on WCC’s list of World Villages of Handicrafts. This acknowledgment highlights not only the skill and creativity of its artisans but also the cultural significance of the craft.

Beyond tradition

Efforts to sustain and revive Chador Shab weaving have led to the establishment of workshops, educational centers, and a local museum dedicated to the traditional tools, materials and skills of Chador Shab weaving.

Moreover, local innovation has also spurred the creation of new products, including lampshades, table runners, pillowcases, and even men’s shirts, expanding the market for these handmade goods.

A living heritage

In Qasemabad, the art of weaving is more than a livelihood. It is a living heritage that connects the past to the present. As women pass down their skills to younger generations, they ensure that the vibrant colors and patterns of Chador Shab continue to bring joy and inspiration to people in Iran and beyond.

