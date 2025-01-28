Hebrew media exposes resounding defeat of Israeli aggression

SOUTH LEBANON — Critical analyses continue in the Hebrew media regarding the Israeli disappointment with the return of the southern Lebanese to their border villages carrying Hezbollah flags and pictures of Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, after the expiration of the 60-day deadline for the withdrawal of the Israeli forces.

Urieh Keshet, i24NEWS channel’s correspondent in occupied north Palestine, said, “The scenes in Lebanon worry the settlers of the north, and reinforce their fears of the return of Hezbollah fighters. It also poses a challenge to our security capabilities, and exposes the Israeli army forces to danger.”

Keshet added, “The Lebanese tried to cross the earthen barriers and checkpoints of the Israeli army, chanting slogans praising Nasrallah in defiance of the forces present there.”

In turn, Yair Kraus, Yedioth Ahronoth’s correspondent, said, “These are exactly the images that they fear in the north after 15 months of fighting, pictures of the residents of southern Lebanon near the border returning and raising Hezbollah flags.”

The southerners crossed all barriers to create a glorious day of resistance against imperialism. They are the people of honor whom Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah called “the most honorable, purest, and most generous of people.” They carried the remains of their martyred fighters, armed solely with his immortal will: “There is no room for weakness, retreat, or humiliation.”

The southerners proved that they are always the makers of glory and that they are “the resistance’s strongest weapon,” as Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Hezbollah secretary general, described them. Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament, said they are “the guardians of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

The southerners marched with their national army, confirming the essential equation to protect a united Lebanon, which does not need ministerial statements or political battles: “army, people, and resistance.”

The southerners have proven that they are not intimidated by Western fleets or hostile alliances, highly confident that they are able to heal the wounds, liberate their land, and rebuild what the US-led Israeli aggression destroyed, creating a history that will be written for the upcoming generations until every inch of the occupied land is restored, God willing.

During the 60-day period, the occupation forces took advantage of the destruction of roads and infrastructure, in addition to burning homes and blowing up mosques and buildings.

Targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure was nothing more than a pretext manipulated by the Israeli forces to delude the northern colonial settlers into believing that it was achieving victories after its failure during the war with Lebanon.

Despite this, the Israeli media kept asking: “In southern Lebanon, they are returning to the villages, but how will the Israelis return to the north?”

Walla further noted that the Lebanese stood at zero distance from the Israeli forces, while Hadashot commented: “Once again, Israel will lose when it withdraws from southern Lebanon.”

Amos Harel, Haaretz’s military affairs analyst, pointed out that “reserve soldiers criticized the army’s insistence on staying inside Lebanese territory without any reason.”