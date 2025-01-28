Hope to resolve problems through talks

TEHRAN - In an interview with international relations analyst Ali Bigdeli, Arman-e-Melli examined the latest comments surrounding possible negotiations between Iran and the United States under its new president Donald Trump.

He said: Trump and Iran know very well that war is a devastating event that may set the region on fire. For this reason, the issue of war and tension between Iran and the United States is ruled out, and Trump is not seeking it. Considering the domestic and regional conditions, Iran has also concluded that the best way to improve the conditions is through negotiations. The reality is that the trend of relations between Iran and the United States is somewhat positive. Another point is that we must confront Trump with political rationality. What happened in the past should not be the criterion for our actions. The best way is to negotiate and create new opportunities for ourselves. We cannot achieve our goals with the same view we have had of the international arena in the past. Without a doubt, if we do not show flexibility in our policies, our economic problems and political isolation will not disappear.

Etemad: How can Iran negotiate with Trump?

In a note, Etemad discussed Trump’s precise understanding to advance the negotiations and wrote: Considering Trump’s behavioral characteristics, Iran needs to adopt measured and diverse strategies with reasonable scenarios in talks with him. Having a creative negotiation plan based on understanding and national interests will be the most important tool for overcoming the challenges ahead. Before starting negotiations, Iran should effectively consolidate its diplomatic strategy by promoting internal unity for negotiations and strengthening relations with other world powers such as China, Russia, and the European Union. This could change the balance of power in Iran’s favor and reduce the pressures from the other side. On the way out of the current challenges, Iran should analyze them well and take advantage of this opportunity instead of confronting the Americans. It is possible to create an atmosphere to reduce tensions and reach workable agreements by adopting a calculated strategy based on full readiness and smart diplomacy,

Iran’s ‘strategic self-reliance’ not premised on nukes

There is a growing narrative among some Iran policy experts that the Islamic Republic, under regional pressures, economic challenges, and domestic unrest, has shifted its policy toward developing nuclear weapons as a last resort for survival or deterrence. Iran’s actions do not indicate a move toward nuclear weapons, but rather a manifestation of a historical strategy based on protecting national sovereignty and stability through self-reliance. Iran’s deterrence structure has always been in full compliance with a national security paradigm rooted in independent sovereignty. Focusing on Iran as a nuclear threat diverts attention from the Zionist regime’s role in destabilizing the region. Analysts should focus on Iran’s consistent strategic behavior. This change in attitude is not just about Iran, but about restoring trust in a global system that prioritizes accountability, justice, and the rule of law. Claims of Iran’s shift toward nuclear weapons are not a reflection of Tehran’s strategy, but rather a sign of the collapse of the global order.

Ettelaat: Are Russians turning Iran into the regional energy hub?

In a commentary, Ettelaat discussed the partnership agreement between Iran and Russia. The paper said: Iran is facing an energy crisis despite having the world’s second-largest gas reserves. In response to these shortages, Iran and Russia have signed numerous gas agreements, each pursuing its own goals. Following the European Union’s reduction in gas imports from Russia due to its war with Ukraine, the Kremlin is trying to diversify its energy markets, and in this regard, gas deliveries to Iran could strengthen bilateral relations with a growing arms and security dimension, but many obstacles need to be overcome. The memorandum of understanding between Iran and Russia reflects their growing geopolitical alignment. They want to break Western hegemony in energy markets by working together in blocs such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to create alternative energy corridors. In addition, the structure of global energy trade may be further subverted by initiatives to use local currencies that reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.