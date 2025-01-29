Tehran, Moscow chambers to expand economic cooperation

TEHRAN - Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) and Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to strengthen trade relations between Iran and Russia, particularly in the food industry.

The agreement was reached during a webinar titled "Trade in Iran and Russia with a Focus on the Food Industry," organized by the Tehran Chamber’s International Affairs Department in collaboration with Moscow’s chamber and Business Russia.

The event, attended by economic operators from both countries, focused on increasing trade in food and agricultural products while enhancing collaboration between private sector entities. Discussions highlighted strategies for identifying economic opportunities and fostering direct business links between Iranian and Russian companies.

During the meeting, Mehdi Sadeghi, deputy head of the TCCIMA, emphasized that Russia is a strategic market for Iran, citing the ratification of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement by the Iranian parliament and EAEU member states as a key step toward expanding economic ties.

He also pointed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Moscow, during which Iranian and Russian officials signed a long-term strategic cooperation document. According to Sadeghi, this agreement paves the way for joint investments, financial cooperation, infrastructure development, and banking collaboration, all of which should be leveraged by the private sectors of both nations.

To further advance this agenda, the Tehran Chamber is preparing a one-year roadmap for cooperation with the Moscow Chamber. This includes hosting business webinars tailored to targeted industries and facilitating Iranian and Russian firms' participation in trade exhibitions and commercial events.

On the Russian side, Vladislav Chenko, Vice President of the Moscow Chamber, highlighted Moscow's distinct economic structure and consumer behavior. He noted that Moscow residents, compared to the rest of Russia, are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality food products, making the city a prime market for premium imports. He also stressed the city’s high influx of international tourists, which boosts demand for diverse food supplies.

Chenko outlined Moscow Chamber’s readiness to connect Iranian businesses with Russian manufacturers and traders, not just in the capital but across the country. He further mentioned investment opportunities for Iranian firms, including a joint China-Russia technology park under development in Moscow. Additionally, he announced plans for a food and agricultural product exhibition tour in major Moscow retail centers and proposed establishing a joint Tehran-Moscow booth at upcoming trade fairs in the Russian capital. The Moscow Chamber hosts over 100 economic events annually.

Other participants included Roshanali Yektay Gharabaei, Vice President of the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce; Alexey Yefimov, Russia’s trade representative in Iran; Sadraddin Niavarani, Vice President of Iran’s National Agricultural Products Union; Nikolai Machkov, Chairman of the Iran-Russia Economic Cooperation Commission; and Hossein Khakbaz, Logistics and Transport Advisor to the Tehran Chamber’s International Affairs Department. Discussions covered strategies to enhance Iran-Russia business cooperation, with an emphasis on private sector engagement.

EF/MA