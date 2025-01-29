Katz: Israeli army to stay in Syria buffer zone indefinitely

Israeli war minister Israel Katz said during a visit to the Syrian side of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-shaykh) that his troops will remain there indefinitely, according to the Times of Israel.

“The IDF will remain at the summit of the Hermon and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel,” Katz said, apparently referring to a buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border that Israel seized following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad last month.