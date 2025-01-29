Raids to terrorize residents of southern Lebanon: 8 villages still occupied

SOUTH LEBANON – The Israeli enemy forces launched two raids targeting Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Zawtar al-Sharqiya after relative stability in southern Lebanon following the end of the 60-day deadline for their withdrawal, while 8 border villages remain occupied.

The two raids – which renewed the debate over the inclusion of the area north of the Litani in the ceasefire agreement – targeted civilian facilities.

However, the Israeli enemy claimed that it targeted an ammunition truck in light of the enemy’s efforts – with Washington’s support – to expand the geographical scope of UN Resolution 1701, contrary to what Lebanon and Hezbollah have previously agreed to.

The two raids, along 1000+ violations, were nothing but a clear response to the popular liberation movement, as the enemy – whose settlers refuse to return to the north – feels angry.

In parallel, the enemy – through UNIFIL – threatened the southerners with shooting, claiming that there were Hezbollah elements among them who were provoking its soldiers.

During the past hours, the Israeli occupation forces have built high earthen barriers to block the roads that the southerners can take.

Civil defense teams have also continued searching for the bodies of hundreds of Hezbollah’s fighters who were martyred during the two months of intensive war and remain in the open because the enemy prevented ambulance forces from rescuing them.

The 8 occupied towns are: Aitaroun, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Rab Thalatheen, Adaisseh, and Kfar Kila.

It is noteworthy that these villages are not completely occupied, as their residents were able to liberate some areas.

Thanks to these residents, the Lebanese army was able to reposition itself at more than one point, except for Mt. Blat between Marouhin and Ramieh, where the occupation forces are continuing to bulldoze forests and attack citizens.

During the current week, the Lebanese army, in cooperation with the Civil Cooperation Office in UNIFIL, will distribute tents to the returnees who are sleeping in the open among the rubble, while others were forced to leave for their temporary refuges to join their work and their children’s schools.

At the same time, Hezbollah’s Jihad al-Bina Foundation has launched a mechanism to survey the damage caused by the US-led aggression in all the liberated villages and support the municipalities to open roads and remove rubble.

In turn, Lebanon’s Electricity and Water Corporation is preparing to restore the infrastructure of the water and electricity networks.

Meanwhile, a report by the Israeli National Security Research Center (NSRS) has recommended taking advantage of “the American partner that has become more powerful inside Lebanon itself – to push [its agents] to indirectly undertake the implementation of a

political and economic plan aimed at deepening Hezbollah’s weakness and strengthening the new Lebanese leadership.”

Note that this report is the first to be issued after the US-led Israeli aggression by the Hebrew research centers focused on Lebanon.

The NSRS’s report shows the depth of the discrepancies between what happened and is happening in Lebanon – militarily and politically – and the war’s declared goals, and what has been achieved, pointing to the growing disappointment of the northern settlers.

“(Given) positive change on the Lebanese scene with the decline of Iranian hegemony and the revival of the American-French-Saudi role,” the report touches on a number of challenges facing the Israeli occupation entity, most notably Hezbollah’s restoration of its military capabilities.

“If Hezbollah is currently avoiding confrontation with the Israeli army, it may resort to other non-military means. Based on the lessons learned from the 2006 war, Israel is obligated to intervene to prevent this through the Lebanese army and other [internal proxies] according to specific mechanisms. It is also obligated to act independently according to its interpretation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The NSRS’s report further points to the contrast in immediate interests, and in the medium and long term between Washington and Tel Aviv, though US General Jasper Jeffers, head of the five-member committee supervising the ceasefire agreement, repeatedly tries to show understanding toward Israeli demands.

Undoubtedly, the aforementioned report confirms that the occupation regime is dealing with the achievement of “weakening” Hezbollah as a temporary result that requires measures that may subsequently lead to military tensions along the border, in light of skepticism about the ability of its Lebanese proxies to turn public opinion against Hezbollah, as revealed by the popular movement along the border, which has constituted a referendum in support of the resistance option.