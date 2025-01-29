IRGC chief highlights AI’s growing role in military and civilian sectors

TEHRAN – The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has emphasized the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in military applications while stressing the need for ethical considerations in its use.

Speaking at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Future Civilization in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami highlighted AI’s potential to enhance Iran’s military capabilities, particularly in naval operations.

“There are times when we must engage in battles at sea. In the future, we may rely even more on AI for such operations,” Salami said.

He explained that enemy ships often disable their GPS systems to conceal their positions as they move across vast distances. However, AI-driven technologies can help Iran detect and track these vessels more effectively.

“Identifying a target’s location is critical, but even more important is knowing exactly where to strike,” he said, adding that advanced AI image-matching technology enables Iran to pinpoint and track specific ships.

Beyond military applications, Salami stressed the significance of AI in various fields, including transportation, disaster response, healthcare, education, cybersecurity, and national security.

During the conference, Salami unveiled the IRGC’s "Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Map," a strategic initiative aimed at integrating AI across multiple sectors.

The event, the first of its kind in Iran, was attended by high-ranking IRGC officials, including General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC, and General Hassan Hassani Ahangar, President of Imam Hussein University.