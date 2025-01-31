Road transit via Iran increases by 27% in 10 months

TEHRAN - Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) announced a 27 percent increase in road transit during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025) compared to the same period last year.

Mehdi Khezri, the deputy for transportation at the organization, stated that the highest record for transit transport was achieved in the previous year (March 2023-March 2024), with 14.75 million tons of goods carried by 636,000 trucks and trailers. Of this, over 9.39 million tons were non-oil products.

Khezri added that Iran has managed to replicate this record in the first 10 months of the current year, reflecting a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year. He also noted the rising trend in road transport after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that there are currently 1,875 active companies in international transport across Iran, supported by a fleet of 50,000 vehicles and 40,000 drivers.

Khezri also addressed issues faced by Iranian transit drivers at the Bazargan border, attributing them to decisions made decades ago. However, he said recent diplomatic efforts, including a visit by the Minister of Transport and Urban Development to Turkey, have alleviated some of these challenges.

