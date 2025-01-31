America, Israel concerned about Iran-Russia ties

TEHRAN - In a note, Kayhan addressed America's and Israel's concerns about Iran-Russia relations and wrote: It is assumed that Iran is a country on the verge of acquiring a nuclear bomb.

Senior Iranian government officials have warned that if Israel attacks the country's nuclear facilities, Tehran may review its nuclear doctrine. The American magazine Foreign Affairs emphasized that Western sanctions pressure has led to stronger economic and technical exchanges between Russia and Iran. Israeli officials have expressed concern that Russia may help Iran in the field of weapons technology. In the short term, it seems Iran wants to strengthen its air defense system. Masoud Pezeshkian, during his recent meeting with Putin, finalized a strategic cooperation treaty with Russia that will deepen bilateral cooperation. Iran is seeking to counter the new U.S. administration's promises of maximum pressure.

Iran: Talks with those looking for excuses useless

In an interview with Esmail Baghaei, the Iran newspaper discussed Europe's view of Iran due to the war in Ukraine. He said: Concerning Ukraine, a series of accusations were unfairly made against Iran from the beginning. About two months ago, American officials announced that a series of Iranian missiles had been transferred to Ukraine, and based on that, the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran. But a few days later, the Ukrainian president announced that no missiles had been transferred. Therefore, it was expected that the Europeans would immediately correct their views and change the practical sanctions measures against Iran, but this did not happen. Therefore, when they make unsubstantiated accusations against a country, it is not very possible to resolve issues through negotiations, because the other side is trying, based on its whims, to insinuate that an alliance and coalition has been formed against Western democracy or European countries.

Ham Mihan: The course of the new world or a new opportunity

in a commentary, Ham Mihan wrote: From a political point of view, Iran’s membership in BRICS will help the country’s position on the international stage. From an economic point of view, Iran can expand its trade relations with BRICS members (that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates). From a practical point of view, the United States faces a significant challenge in imposing sanctions on several countries after entering into trade with Iran, as BRICS will form almost half of the world’s population. Among the six newly invited countries, the addition of Iran could be of unique importance. Iran is obviously a complicated choice. It is conceivable that some other members are concerned that Iran’s membership may increase geopolitical tensions with Western powers. The Iranian government still has the potential to increase its oil and non-oil exports to BRICS countries by using the Chinese yuan, local currencies, and barter arrangements. This strategy could reduce a significant part of the pressure from U.S. sanctions.

Jam-e-Jam: Negotiations with America are not justified

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam addressed the upcoming negotiations between Iran and America. It wrote: Negotiations between Iran and America are not such that America gives up its claims to control and manipulate others. All negotiations, both before and after the revolution, have ended to the detriment of the Iranian nation, and no negotiations have been in the interest of the Iranian nation. Therefore, there is no justification for negotiations with America. Of course, we may only negotiate at some points and on minor issues to see what the outcome would be, but we must be sure that in negotiation, no matter how unimportant, we do not expect the other party to fulfill its obligations. Of course, America is not ready to negotiate at the moment because it has primarily focused on domestic issues, so our officials should not talk about negotiations in a hurry. If this country fulfills its previous obligations at some point, we can enter into negotiations with them. If they return to the JCPOA, we can begin negotiations, but what is the use of negotiations when they are not willing to return to the JCPOA?