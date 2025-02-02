50 restoration projects for cultural heritage underway in Fars province

TEHRAN – Fars’ deputy chief of cultural heritage has announced that 50 restoration projects are currently in progress across the southern Iranian province

The projects, funded through national and provincial budgets as well as allocations from the Oil Ministry, are being implemented in 16 counties of the province, Afshin Ebrahimi said on Saturday. “Several of these projects have already been completed, while others remain under construction.”

Since the beginning of 1403 (the current Persian calendar year started in March 2024), restoration efforts have been launched utilizing national and local funding to help preserve and safeguard the province’s cultural heritage, ensuring their longevity for future generations, the official explained.

He added that the counties benefiting from these initiatives include Jahrom, Shiraz, Kazerun, Khafr, Owz, Mamasani, Sarvestan, Firuzabad, Marvdasht, Fasa, Gerash, Estahban, Abadeh, Lar, Qir-Karzin, and Khonj.

Often considered the cultural heartland of Iran, Fars is home to ancient cities, monumental ruins, and architectural masterpieces that reflect its illustrious past.

One of the most iconic sites in Fars is Persepolis, the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire, founded by Darius the Great in 518 BC. This UNESCO World Heritage site showcases the grandeur of ancient Persian architecture with its impressive palaces, reliefs, and staircases. Another significant landmark is Pasargadae, the tomb of Cyrus the Great, which is a testament to the early Persian Empire’s architectural ingenuity. This site also holds a UNESCO designation and is revered for its historical and cultural importance.

Shiraz, the provincial capital, is a city renowned for its poetry, gardens, and historical monuments. The tombs of famous Persian poets Hafez and Saadi are located there, attracting numerous visitors who come to pay homage to these literary giants. The city also features the exquisite Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, known for its stunning stained-glass windows, and the Eram Garden, a beautiful example of Persian garden design.

AM