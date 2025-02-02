Fajr Intl. Theater Festival concludes with awards and honors

TEHRAN- The 43rd edition of Fajr International Theater Festival (FITF) came to an end at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Saturday with the announcement of winners from various categories.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Nadereh Rezai, Director of Iran Theatre House Iraj Raad, and numerous artists, Mehr reported.

In the stage theater section, “Malek Mohammad”, co-directed by Sahand and Babak Qeisari from Tabriz, received the special jury award.

“Laam” brought the best director award to Mojtaba Rostamifar, while the best playwright award was given to Ebrahim Adelnia for his play “Hunting Customs of Foxes”.

In the street theater section, the special jury award was given to “Confessions of a Criminal”, co-directed by Mehdi Habibi and Mostafa Kolivandi.

In this section, Saeid Badini received the best director award and the best playwright award for his work “Anatomy of a Letter”.

This year, the festival unveiled the Soldier of the Homeland emblem in memory of the Martyr General Qassem Soleimani.

This medal was awarded to Vida Mousavi, the actress and director of the play "Lajan-khar", Reza Goshtasb, the writer of plays “Bijan", "Water for Fish," and "A Few Wolves from Mother’s Wedding Mahjan" and Alii Peyman, the writer, director, and actor of the play "Rig Chah".

This edition of the festival received submissions from 46 countries around the world. A total of 231 works from 46 countries including Russia, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and several African countries applied to participate in this year's event. However, the international section of the event was held as a non-competitive segment.

This year’s edition also dedicated a section to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Photo: Iranian director and playwright Saeid Badini kisses his trophy at the closing ceremony of the 43rd Fajr International Theater Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 1, 2025.

