Norouzi remains head of Iran’s Sports Medicine Federation

TEHRAN - Gholamreza Norouzi was re-elected as head of Iran’s Sports Medicine Federation on Monday for a four-year term till 2029.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Norouzi secured 38 of 39 votes cast.



“I hope we can take steps to promote sports medicine. Our primary concern is the treatment of athletes. An athlete's main worry is that when they get injured, they can easily receive treatment and return to their sport, as sports is now a profession,” Norouzi said.

“In the future, we will focus on the treatment of athletes, allowing them to compete with peace of mind, knowing that there is a refuge called the Sports Medicine Federation where they can receive treatment comfortably without financial worries. Whether athletes come to us or seek treatment at centers themselves, they will have access to funds quickly by providing the necessary documentation,” he added.