282 mega water, electricty projects to be inaugurated during Ten-Day Dawn

TEHRAN- Iranian deputy energy minister announced the inauguration of 282 mega water and electricity projects during the Ten-Day Dawn (January 31- February 10), which marks the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and said that the creation of 34,000 jobs is one of the features of these projects.

According to IRNA, Yazdan Rezaei, the deputy energy minister for planning and economic affairs, said that part of these projects includes two projects for the utilization of border waters to prevent the outflow of shared waters and 175 projects in the field of transmission, distribution, and super-distribution networks aimed at stabilizing power supply and providing water to 2,675,000 urban residents and 1,337,000 rural residents.

He also mentioned the inauguration of 25 sewage collection projects and the irrigation and drainage network of 6,741 hectares as other projects that will be operational during this period.

