Japan funds medical, vocational projects for vulnerable people in four provinces

TEHRAN – The Government of Japan has allocated some €360,000 to fund four projects, providing medical and vocational equipment for financially vulnerable people in four provinces.

The pieces of equipment were provided to a hospital in the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm, Hormozgan province, the medical science university of Bushehr, Bushehr province, and two charity foundations in Tehran and Alborz provinces, Borna News Agency reported.

Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Tamaki Tsukada endorsed documents related to the financial support in Tehran on Monday.

Endoscopy, mammography, and physiotherapy equipment as well as technical and vocational training systems will be installed at the targeted centers in the four provinces.

Japan’s recent contribution

On December 1, 2024, Japan provided 690,000,000 yuan to enhance wetland management and strengthen climate resilience in Lake Urmia, Shadegan, Parishan and Anzali wetlands.

Japan has been a key partner of the Government of Iran and UNDP since 2014 in supporting sustainable natural resource management in wetland basins and diversifying livelihoods of communities reliant on wetlands.

