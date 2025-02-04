Iranian music ensemble performs in Moscow 

TEHRAN- The Iranian music ensemble of Mehrabanan performed a concert at the Evangelical Lutheran Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Moscow on Sunday.

Under the baton of renowned multi-instrumentalist Hamid Reza Dadoo, the musicians presented a repertoire of Iranian classical music, showcasing the country's rich musical heritage.

The concert featured works by prominent Iranian composers, including Homayoun Khorram, Ali Tajvidi, Rouhollah Khaleghi, and others.

One of the highlights of the evening was the improvisational performances of traditional instruments, including ney, tombak, daf, and santur. These instruments added a unique layer of depth and emotion to the concert, transporting the audience to the ancient land of Persia.

According to Hamid Reza Dadoo, the concert aimed to bridge the cultural divide between Iran and Russia, promoting cross-cultural understanding and exchange through the universal language of music. "Iranian classical music has a special place in our hearts, and we believe that its beauty and emotional depth can be understood and appreciated by people from all cultures," he said.

The musician also praised the Russian people for their warm hospitality and open-mindedness. "Throughout my 15 years in Russia, I have always been greeted with kindness and generosity. I believe that our music has played a part in building a cultural bridge between our two nations, and I look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future."

The concert was a celebration of Iranian culture, with the ensemble's soloist, Hamid Reza Dadoo, delivering a mesmerizing performance on the ney. He was joined by Ksenia Sviridenko on the organ, Lyubov Zavyalova on the piano, and the violinists, Aleksander Malomozhnov, Ekaterina Mironova, Anastasia Kutyukhina, Amin Ismaillu, Erfan Changizi, and vocalist Yasaman Gheibolahi.

"Music has the ability to move people to the depths of their souls, and I believe that Iranian classical music has a special place in the hearts of people all around the world," Dadoo said.

